Sun World in Wasco unveils new variety of grape

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — A new table grape brand made here in Kern County will soon be available at grocery stores around the nation.

Sun World in Wasco announced on Wednesday the launch of their new Ruby Rush brand of grapes, a new early-season red variety.

A representative of Sun World describes the new grape as being "really crunchy, really sweet" with a "really beautiful balance between sweetness and the acid."

Sun World is a licensing and breeding company that works on the development of new varieties of grapes that are available all year long. Sun World grows grapes in more than 15 different countries.

They are also working on developing grapes that require less water and are more sustainable.