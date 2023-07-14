Watch Now
Sun World in Wasco unveils new variety of grape

Sun World in Wasco announced on Wednesday the launch of their new Ruby Rush brand of grapes, a new early season red variety.
A new table grape brand made here in Kern County will soon be available at grocery stores around the nation.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 17:13:13-04

A representative of Sun World describes the new grape as being "really crunchy, really sweet" with a "really beautiful balance between sweetness and the acid."

Sun World is a licensing and breeding company that works on the development of new varieties of grapes that are available all year long. Sun World grows grapes in more than 15 different countries.

They are also working on developing grapes that require less water and are more sustainable.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
