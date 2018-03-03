Super Cruise Car Show supports special needs children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Fred Hall Sportsman show took place at the Kern County Fairgrounds Saturday.

The event included the Society for Disabled Children of Kern County Super Cruise Car Show

and RV Show.

There was also sport fishing, hunting gear and boats for sale along with event exhibitions and distributing vendors.



Adult admission was $12 and kids 15 and under were free!

All proceeds from the car show raffle and admission registrations went towards the Society for Disabled Children of Kern County.

Proceeds will cover the full cost of a field trip for special needs kids to go to Camp Blue Jay in Cambria in June. Youth will have a chance to hike, experience archery and the whole outdoor camping experience.

The event will take place again next year.

