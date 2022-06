TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — According to Kern County's Superior Court, the courthouse in Taft will be closed until further notice.

Case that were scheduled for Taft will be rescheduled for Lamont.

No information was given as to why the courthouse in Taft is closed or when it will reopen.

If you have any questions regarding a Taft case, please contact Lamont Court 661-868-5800.