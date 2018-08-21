SACRAMENTO, Calif. (ABC 7) - Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill on Monday making surfing the official sport of California.
Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, the bill's sponsor, sent a tweet writing, "surfing in CA has a rich history and culture. It attracts people from all around the world and generates over $6 billion in annual retail sales for the state."
