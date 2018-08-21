Surfing is now the official sport of California thanks to a bill signed on Monday

Kelly Broderick
5:15 PM, Aug 20, 2018
5:20 PM, Aug 20, 2018

Nic Lamb rides a wave during the fourth heat of the Mavericks surfing contest Friday, Feb. 12, 2016, in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Lamb won the contest. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (ABC 7) - Governor Jerry Brown signed a bill on Monday making surfing the official sport of California.

Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, the bill's sponsor, sent a tweet writing, "surfing in CA has a rich history and culture. It attracts people from all around the world and generates over $6 billion in annual retail sales for the state."

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News