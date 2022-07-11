Surveillance video of Downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion released

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The attorneys of the man injured in a Downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion have released surveillance video of the blast. The short video shows the moment of the explosion.

Video of Downtown Bakersfield apartment explosion

Zackhary Williamson was in a unit next to the apartment where the explosion took place, and he says the injuries he sustained will be with him for the rest of his life.

“I was sitting down eating a sandwich and then I was airborne. I hit the top of the ceiling. I hit the side of the wall, and I was trying to get myself back up.”

Williams says immediately following the blast he ended up crawling out of his apartment and throwing himself over the balcony before falling onto the ground. He says he then hid under a vehicle waiting for help not knowing what was coming next.

Pacific Gas and Electric manages gas and electric lines on the property but a statement from the company says: “The incident was not related to PG&E equipment. The leak source is thought to have originated inside the apartment which is customer-owned assets. We completed our investigation after thoroughly checking PG&E and customer-owned gas lines.”

As for Williams, he says he’s taking recovery one day at a time but fears from that recent explosion will stay with him for the foreseeable future.

No lawsuit has been filed yet as the investigation into the cause of the explosion continues. Williamson is represented by Chain Cohn Clark.

