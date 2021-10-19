Survey: Over 34-percent of women have experienced domestic violence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — October is not only Breast Cancer Awareness Month it's also Domestic Violence Awareness Month and officials in Bakersfield are hosting a drive in support of the month.

Officials say on a typical day in California local domestic violence hotlines receive nearly 20,000 calls. That’s nearly 15 calls every minute. That’s why one local realtor is teaming up with Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault to make sure this month is also about taking action.

“Just simply being aware of it is one thing but there’s so much everyone can do and kind of getting the word out that there are ways to help because if everyone knew what they could do, then they would do it," explained Nona Darling.

According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey as of 2015 about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced some form of domestic violence by an intimate partner. And in California alone, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as of 2020 34.9-percent of women and 31.1-percent of men experience different forms of domestic violence.

What is The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS)?

The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS) is an ongoing survey that collects the most current and comprehensive national- and state-level data on intimate partner violence, sexual violence and stalking victimization in the United States. CDC developed NISVS to collect data on these important public health problems and enhance violence prevention efforts.

- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

But when it comes to calls about domestic violence, in 2020 California received over 160,000 calls and over 72,000 involved weapons. In Kern County, there were over 8,600 calls with over 3,000 involving weapons.

