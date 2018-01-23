Suspect identified in Voorhies Elementary strange letter that was sent to parents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A strange letter that was sent out to parents of Voorhies Elementary in East Bakersfield in November posing to be the principle.

Elvia Duenas supposed sent a letter in Spanish, allege principal Erick Casallas of Voorhies Elementary was gay and loves little boys.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, An arrest warrant was issued for Elvia Duenas for petty theft and misdemeanor embezzlement.

Duenas is back in court on March 1.