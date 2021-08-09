Suspect in Bakersfield double homicide to appear in court Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The suspect arrested in a double homicide over the weekend makes his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Bryson Blair, 35, was arrested in Los Angeles late Friday evening after he led L.A. County sheriff's deputies on a vehicle chase.

Blair is the primary suspect in a double homicide that occurred in Bakersfield near Grassotti Court and Wible Road.

Blair is said to have shot and killed 48-year-old Michael Dobarro and 28-year-old Asia Breann Blair, who is said to be Bryson's wife.

Court documents show that Bryson Blair had a history of spousal abuse but pleaded no contest each time.