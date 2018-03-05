Suspect in custody for stealing Oscar at Hollywood after-party

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (March 5, 10:10 a.m.)
Frances McDormand's Oscar award was the statue stolen at the Governor's Ball.
She won the Best Actress award for her role in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
An Oscar award was stolen from a winner at an after-party in Hollywood and one person has been arrested on suspicion of grand theft.
The winner noticed the Oscar was missing from a table at the Governor's Ball.
Los Angeles Police is investigating this incident.
The journalism programs at CSUB and BC took home awards over the weekend at the Associate Collegiate Press Conference.
The Bakersfield Police Department took to their Facebook early on Monday to remind the public that they "do NOT enforce immigration laws."
Sprint car racer Greg Wilson will be making a pit stop in Bakersfield on Monday.
