Suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing three people on New Year's day taken into custody on Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A suspect wanted for allegedly stabbing three people on New Year's Day was taken into custody on Monday.
On Jan. 1 at around 1:34 a.m. Wasco City deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at a home on Dogwood Court.
The alleged suspect, identified as 25-year-old Oscar Leon fled the scene before deputies got there.
Two of the victims suffering from stab wounds were in front of the home when deputies arrived and they learned that the third victim was taken to the hospital already.
All three victims survived their injuries. Leon was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.
