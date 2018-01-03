Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at Wal-mart on Christmas Eve

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for fraudulent use of a credit card.

On Christmas Eve at 11:29 a.m. the suspect entered Wal-Mart on Colony Street and used a stolen credit card to purchase close to $1,600 in merchandise.

The suspect is described as a white female 25-30 years of age, blonde hair, wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, dark pants and white shoes.