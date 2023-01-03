Watch Now
Suspected arsonists set Bakersfield business, and themselves, on fire

In a surveillance video provided by business owner Max Solorzano, you can see two people pouring gasoline all around the business before setting it on fire and even catching themselves
Surveillance video catches two men setting fire to an immigration services building in Bakersfield. The video shows the two men catching on fire themselves after starting the fire. Two different cameras caught the incident. Firefighters arrived moments later and extinguished the fire, limiting the damage to the garage of the building.
Niles Street Business Fire, Arson
Posted at 8:43 PM, Jan 02, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Fire Department confirmed a structure fire that happened Monday morning just after midnight.

Firefighters said they were able to knock down the fire within 10 minutes of arriving and were able to limit the damage to the garage.

The business involved, Servicio de Imigracion, is a tax preparation company. The owner asked 23ABC to inform those that need tax or immigration services to go to their location on Planz Road as the one on Niles will be closed due to the fire.

Authorities say the investigation is open and anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-FIRE-TIP or 1-877-347-3847.

