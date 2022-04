BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A hit and run on the Stockdale overpass left a driver seriously injured.

According to California Highway Patrol, the suspect who caused the crash was a DUI driver.

The crash caused a car to fall off the Stockdale overpass, landing in the lanes on I-5. That's when the suspect drove away.

Officers are still searching for the driver and say the vehicle is described as a brown SUV with major front-end damage.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call CHP at (661) 396-6600.