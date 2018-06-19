Suspects in custody after 7-11 armed robbery

11:13 AM, Jun 19, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has two suspects in custody after an armed robbery at a 7-11.

The robbery happened June 13 at the Pacheco Road location. One suspect, who police described as a Hispanic female in her 20s, acted as a lookout by the door while a second suspect, a Hispanic male in his 20s, brandished a gun and demanded money.

BPD determined Isaac Roman, 22, and Rachelle Alvarez, 26, were already in custody as a result of an unrelated investigation. For their involvement in this armed robbery, both suspects have been charged with robbery, burglary and conspiracy. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News