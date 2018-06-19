Suspects in custody after 7-11 armed robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department has two suspects in custody after an armed robbery at a 7-11.

The robbery happened June 13 at the Pacheco Road location. One suspect, who police described as a Hispanic female in her 20s, acted as a lookout by the door while a second suspect, a Hispanic male in his 20s, brandished a gun and demanded money.

BPD determined Isaac Roman, 22, and Rachelle Alvarez, 26, were already in custody as a result of an unrelated investigation. For their involvement in this armed robbery, both suspects have been charged with robbery, burglary and conspiracy.