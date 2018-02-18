Suspects in Major Sutton murder case speak out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tyrone Johnson and David Palms are claiming they are innocent of the murder of three-year-old Major Sutton.

Both men were arrested yesterday in connection with that case. Tonight they spoke with 23ABC pleading their innocence. David Palms said that he and Johnson are neighborhood friends. Johnson said that Meiysha Dale, the third arrested suspect, is the mother of his nieces and nephews.

Johnson and Palms are due in court next week. This is an on-going investigation. Check back for updates.