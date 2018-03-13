Suspects used pepper spray to rob a Fastrip and a 7- Eleven

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects wanted for allegedly carrying out robberies at multiple locations on March 1.

Police say that on March 1 a man between the ages of 18 and 25 wearing a hooded black jacket with maroon sleeves and a white t-shirt over grey jeans entered the Fastrip on White Lane, pepper-sprayed an employee and removed currency from the register.

This suspect was also described to have a mustache and goatee.

Later on that same day another man between the ages of 18 and 25 entered the 7-Eleven on Stockdale Highway wearing black or dark grey jeans and a blue hooded sweatshirt over a black beanie with white writing on it and faked a purchase, then pepper-sprayed the clerk and took cash from the register.

He was described to have a thick mustache and chin whiskers.

This same suspect entered the AM/PM on Ming Avenue later, faked a purchase and forced the clerk to open the register for him to remove cash.

The suspect vehicle is a gold Nissan Altima.