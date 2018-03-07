Suspects wanted for attempted car theft

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 46°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Auto Theft Task Force are looking for suspects who may have been involved in an attempted auto theft and car burglary.
Bakersfield police say this incident took place on Feb. 26 at 4550 California Avenue.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call (661) 327-7111.
The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Auto Theft Task Force are looking for suspects who may have been involved in an attempted…
The District Attorney's Office has kicked back a case involving a fatal stabbing to Bakersfield Police for further investigation.
One of the men who was pulled over with a dead body inside of a stolen car on Highway 65 was sentenced to 100 days in jail plus 3 years…
Cal City Police are warning people to avoid the area of 89th Street from Fuchsia to Lupine Loop due to gas leak.