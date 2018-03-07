Suspects wanted for attempted car theft

4:51 PM, Mar 6, 2018
23 mins ago
Bakersfield Police Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Auto Theft Task Force are looking for suspects who may have been involved in an attempted auto theft and car burglary.

Bakersfield police say this incident took place on Feb. 26 at 4550 California Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News