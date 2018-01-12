SUV, semi collide on Highway 43 causing slowing

UPDATE (5:35 a.m.): According to the driver of the big rig, it was dark and foggy at the time of the collision.

The CHP says the big rig was stopped on Panama Lane and began turning onto Highway 43 when the SUV, traveling on the 43, ran into it.

Kern County Fire crews are on scene working to extricate the person in the SUV. They suffered major injuries, but officials say they are expected to survive.

======

Traffic on Highway 43 near Panama Lane is slowing due to a crash Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, an SUV and a big rig collided just after 4 a.m.

It's not known if anyone was injured.