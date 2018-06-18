McKee Middle School assistant principal arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 64°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: Bakersfield Police arrested 53 year old Ector Pereida on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The investigation began Sunday night after police obtained a warrant for the charges. BPD was notified on Pereida's location at a home in the Rio Bravo Country Club.
SWAT was called out and made contact with him around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. Pereida surrendered peacefully to BPD around 9:30 a.m.
According to BPD, his charges include digital penetration of a minor, oral copulation of a minor, and sexual battery.
Luke Hogue, assistant superintendent of personal for the Greenfield Union School District, confirmed that Pereida has been the assistant principal at McKee Middle School for 12 years.
Pereida has been placed on administrative leave.
UPDATE: Two confirmed dead in fatal crash on Old River Road and the 223.
UPDATE: One lane now open on 99. Crews continue to work the area and hope to re-open the highway around 8:00 p.m.
UPDATE: Bakersfield Police arrested 53 year old Ector Pereida on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.
The Kern County Fire Department battled a house fire in Wasco early Monday morning.