McKee Middle School assistant principal arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE: Bakersfield Police arrested 53 year old Ector Pereida on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The investigation began Sunday night after police obtained a warrant for the charges. BPD was notified on Pereida's location at a home in the Rio Bravo Country Club.

SWAT was called out and made contact with him around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. Pereida surrendered peacefully to BPD around 9:30 a.m.

According to BPD, his charges include digital penetration of a minor, oral copulation of a minor, and sexual battery.

Luke Hogue, assistant superintendent of personal for the Greenfield Union School District, confirmed that Pereida has been the assistant principal at McKee Middle School for 12 years.

Pereida has been placed on administrative leave.