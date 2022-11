BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're looking to go to a local parade there will be some post-turkey fun Friday. The T & C Pet Parade is happening.

The event begins at 3:30 p.m. at the Town and Country Village Shopping Center and is open to the public and for all ages.

New this year, the Safe Fur Place Animal Rescue and Kern County Animal Services are joining in the festivities leading the pet parade from Village Pet Market to the Christmas tree.