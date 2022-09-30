Tacos Bros closing its downtown Bakersfield location this Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The popular Taco Bros. location in Downtown Bakersfield is closing its doors this weekend. The business made the announcement on social media.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the owners said the closure was the result of the business losing its lease.

"Disheartening news was brought on to us that our lease was no longer going to be renewed. The parking lot we’re located in needs more parking. For them its more parking. For us it’s our whole lives."

In the post, the owners went on to say that the location was where the business got its start, "This is where we started. This is where we make our living. This is where people come to feel a sense comfort and love as they enjoy our freshly cooked meals."

They thanked their customers for their support - "without our customers who just absolutely love their experience with us & continue to support us we would never have came this far" - and announced that they would be giving away one free birria taco on Friday.

They will be open on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd will be the location's final day.