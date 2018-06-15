Taft College engineering student gets full ride to UC Berkeley

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Mayra Reyes graduated top of her class from Taft College’s engineering program this year and now she’s off to UC Berkeley with two scholarships covering all of her tuition.
Reyes is a first generation college student who came to the United States from Mexico when she was a teenager. Six years ago, she couldn't speak English.
Now she has not only mastered the language but has fallen in love with all things STEM, specifically engineering.
Reyes has received the highly Hutchison Scholarship and the Regents’ and Chancellor’s Scholarship, what's said to be one of the most prestigious scholarships offered by UC Berkeley.
Before heading off to school this fall, Reyes will intern at Bay Area Engineering Firm Towill, Inc.
