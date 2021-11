TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — Taft residents are heading to the voting booth Tuesday to decide on an additional sales tax. Measure A would add a 1% sales tax in the city.

The tax would not be added on to things like prescription medication or groceries.

The money would then go towards things like funding more police officers and paying the Kern County Fire Department for their services.

According to the city, the new tax would raise $1.6 million annually.