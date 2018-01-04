Taft Union High School District business manager placed on administrative leave

The Taft Union High School District business manager has been placed on an administrative leave, according to the Taft Union High School District superintendent.

Chuck Hagstrom was the lead at the business office for 16 years before being placed on leave.

23ABC reached out to Taft Union High School District superintendent Blanca G. Cavazos who replied saying "it is a personnel matter". No other reason for Hagstrom's leave was provided.

Cavazos confirmed the action was taken by the administration, and not the Board of Trustees.

TUHS Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 3rd in which they approved a request from the TUHS superintendent to hire Joost DeMoes as the Interim Business Manager.

DeMoes was contracted through the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.