BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Taft Union High School District could cut up to 16 teaching positions for the next school year because of funding losses in the near future.

The district board is expected to vote on the possible layoffs at Tuesday's meeting. The proposed plan would offer a retirement incentive for long-term teachers before cutting an additional two full-time teachers each in english, math, special education and the Water Polo Program.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.