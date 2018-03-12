BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (March 12, 3:15 p.m.) Kern County Sheriff's deputies are questioning a "person of interest" for this incident.

==================

Taft Union High School officials are investigating a "vague threat of violence."

The news was posted on the Taft Union High School District's Facebook.

23ABC has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.