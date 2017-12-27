Talk to members of the BPD during Coffee with a Cop

If you have questions, concerns or just want to get to know the members of the Bakersfield Police Department patrolling your streets, you can grab a cup o' joe with them Wednesday morning.

The Bakersfield Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop from 9-11 a.m. at the Starbucks at 3700 California Avenue just off Easton.

BPD officers in the Central Zone will be on hand to meet with anyone who lives in the area.