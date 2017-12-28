Tara the 'Hero Cat' to be featured in Rose Parade

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tara the cat, the heroic feline who chased off a dog that attacked her young owner in 2014, will be featured in a special Rose Parade float.



During an interview with ABC7, Tara, Jeremy, who she saved, and the rest of their family talked about being part of the Lucy Pet Foundation Paws For Life float that will honor heroic animals.



In 2014, Jeremy's father released a video showing Tara's heroic actions. Young Jeremy rode a bike in his driveway when a neighbor's dog became unleashed and bit him. Tara sprinted toward the dog, chasing him away from Jeremy.



Jeremy needed a few stitches on his leg, but he was fine. Jeremy's mother, Erica, said the dog was evaluated by numerous experts, but eventually was put down.



The video has been viewed more than 30 million times, and many people dubbed Tara the "hero cat."



The family said their lives changed for a bit when the surveillance video went viral, but everything has calmed down and things are back to normal. Jeremy's father, Roger, said Tara is still the defender of the house and has always been protective of Jeremy and their other children.



If you would like to see the heroic kitty and her family on the Rose Parade float, it'll be held on Jan. 1 starting at 8 a.m.