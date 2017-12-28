Tara the 'Hero Cat' to be featured in Rose Parade

Jeremy needed a few stitches on his leg, but he was fine. Jeremy's mother, Erica, said the dog was evaluated by numerous experts, but eventually was put down.
The video has been viewed more than 30 million times, and many people dubbed Tara the "hero cat."
The family said their lives changed for a bit when the surveillance video went viral, but everything has calmed down and things are back to normal. Jeremy's father, Roger, said Tara is still the defender of the house and has always been protective of Jeremy and their other children.
If you would like to see the heroic kitty and her family on the Rose Parade float, it'll be held on Jan. 1 starting at 8 a.m.