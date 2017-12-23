Tatyana Hargrove, woman falsely arrested by BPD, files lawsuit against City of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - (UPDATE 12/22/17 4:10 p.m.) Tatyana Hargrove who was arrested by Bakersfield Police this past summer was mistakenly identified.

The lawsuit Hargrove filed against the City of Bakersfield was filed Friday seeking compensatory and punitive damages with US District Court - Eastern District of California.

The woman falsely arrested by Bakersfield Police over the summer has filed a claim against the City of Bakersfield and its police officers.

In June, Tatyana Hargrove was arrested by Bakersfield Police in a case of mistaken identity. Video of the incident went viral and gained national attention. Bakersfield Police later said they mistook her for a man.

During the incident with BPD on June 18, she was bitten by a police dog.

She was initially charged with resisting arrest, assaulting an officer, interfering with a peace officer's animal and resisting an executive order. Those charges were later dropped.

Hargrove says she hopes the officers involved will be prosecuted and more training will be implemented within BPD to prevent future situations like this.

"My friends tell me I'm different. I can't talk about the story without crying. I hope and I pray this doesn't happen to anyone else," said Hargrove at a press conference Wednesday.