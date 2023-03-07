Technical error led to evacuation of 'Boots in the Park' event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are new details on an evacuation that happened Friday at the Boots in the Park concert event at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

According to one person who was at the event, they were sent an email from organizers addressing the situation, saying the evacuation message that briefly appeared on the video screens was the result of a technical error. They say it happened when production teams were switching over from one show to another.

23ABC News talked with one local woman who was at the event and says that error could have resulted in injuries based on people panicking.

"A lot of people started pushing past me trying to get out of the area and I honestly didn't know what to do. I kind of stood there in shock, and everyone just kind of kept trampling past me," said Victoria D'Amico.

Attendees left the venue after seeing the display encouraging them to move away from the festival site but were called back to the concert grounds and told it was a false alarm.