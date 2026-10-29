Teen arrested after SWAT response to domestic disturbance in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A teen was arrested following a domestic disturbance in the area of Quailridge Road Thursday morning.

Bakersfield police responded to the area around 1:00 a.m. and they determined a 16-year-old was in an argument with a family member and armed with a gun.

Police say during the incident, they heard two to three gunshots.

A partial SWAT callout was initiated and officers authored an arrest warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.

Negotiators and drones were utilized because the teen refused to leave the home or comply with officers.

In order to attempt a peaceful surrender, a chemical agent was deployed inside the home and the teen exited.

He was taken safely into custody without incident police say.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.