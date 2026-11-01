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Teen killed in shooting at Bakersfield party

Screenshot 2026-10-31 at 9.14.21 PM.png
KERO
Screenshot 2026-10-31 at 9.14.21 PM.png
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BAKERSFIELD — A teen is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 3:35 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots being fired near a large party in the area of South Half Moon Drive.

When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering major injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he pronounced dead.

Police say they are still searching for any possible suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

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Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

SaturdaySat

10/31/2026

Rain

-° / 57°

100%

SundaySun

11/01/2026

Clear

63° / 49°

5%

MondayMon

11/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 51°

3%

TuesdayTue

11/03/2026

Clear

72° / 49°

6%

WednesdayWed

11/04/2026

Mostly Clear

67° / 48°

6%

ThursdayThu

11/05/2026

Clear

69° / 48°

5%

FridayFri

11/06/2026

Clear

71° / 49°

3%

SaturdaySat

11/07/2026

Mostly Clear

75° / 52°

1%