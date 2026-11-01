Teen killed in shooting at Bakersfield party

BAKERSFIELD — A teen is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning.

Around 3:35 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to several reports of gunshots being fired near a large party in the area of South Half Moon Drive.

When police arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy suffering major injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he pronounced dead.

Police say they are still searching for any possible suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.