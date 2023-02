WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a deadly shooting in Wasco.

Authorities say 16-year-old Adrain Esparza was shot on Cedar Avenue and 6th Place on Jan. 19. He was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.

The cause of his death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

No suspect has been identified and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.