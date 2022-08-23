Teens will not be charged with murder in the deaths of Porterville firefighters

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — There are new details in the trial of the two teens accused of starting the Porterville library fire in 2020 that claimed the lives of two firefighters. One of the teens will not be facing any charges.

Murder charges were dismissed on Monday against both teenagers.

One of the teens will still face arson charges when he returns to court for sentencing on September 20th but all charges against the other teen were dismissed by the judge.

When making his ruling the judge said the critical evidence was the recording of what the boys said in the back of a patrol car while being taken into custody. One clearly set the fire but also did not intend to harm anyone.

Kern County native Captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones both lost their lives battling the fire.