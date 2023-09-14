Tehachapi and Kern Transit need help testing their new Dial-A-Ride app

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi and Kern Transit are joining forces to provide curb-to-curb public transit service to residents of Tehachapi and Golden Hills, but they need volunteers to help test and give feedback on their Dial-A-Ride ridehailing app, Mobility by Ecolane.

Interested volunteers can call the Kern Transit dispatch office at 800-323-2396 to find out more and to sign up to help test the app. People who volunteer for the testing phase will get a free 31-day pass for Dial-A-Ride in exchange for their time and feedback on the app's performance.

According to Kern Transit, Dial-A-Ride is an on-demand public transit service that allows riders to be picked up and dropped off at their exact locations instead of having to walk to and from Kern Transit bus stops. The service is open to all riders, and operates Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Saturday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Cities across California have implemented this kind of on-demand public microtransit, including Golden Empire Transit, which serves the Bakersfield area. Public microtransit is often much less expensive for the rider than private ridesharing options like Uber and Lyft, and can be ideal for riders traveling to or from locations that aren't along the main transit lines.

