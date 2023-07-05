Tehachapi celebrates the 4th of July with a community tradition

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Tehachapi held its annual All-American 4th of July Festival on Tuesday. Dozens of people gathered in Tehachapi's Central Park to enjoy an array of activities, local food trucks, and more in honor of the 4th of July.

Many Tehachapi residents say the festival has become a family tradition that they look forward to every year.

"I just like the entire holiday in general," said Oona Lathrop.

"Just spending time with awesome people and making fun memories. It's good times," said Paola Flores.

Lathrop and Flores, both from Tehachapi, say the city's 4th of July celebration is one of the highlights of their summer.

Curtis Nelson with the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club hosted the club's annual beer garden fundraiser at Tuesday's festival. He says in addition to the team's fundraiser, the annual festival reminds him of what he calls 'a community reunion.'

"We love how everybody comes to this park. You see people that you haven't seen maybe in a year. We've been doing it for 10 years here supporting the city, having people support our wrestlers. We're a part of the high school wrestling program too, so we give some money to them as well as our little kids," said Nelson.

Corey Costelloe, assistant city manager for the City of Tehachapi, says the event has grown over the years, and says it is just one of the ways to showcase what he calls 'Tehachapi's hometown feel.'

"Events like this keep us grounded in who we are. We're a small community and we keep that together with these kinds of events, where service organizations and artists all come together, and local musicians," said Costelloe. "We've got a lot of things happening in this short amount of time today."

One of those local artists at Tuesday's event was Danielle Lee, owner of Creative Top Coat, where she designs handmade press-on nails. Lee says she was happy to see the community come together yet again, and she looks forward to spending the rest of the holiday with loved ones.

"This is my first year here, and it's pretty busy so far, so I like it," said Lee.

Frank Hamon is the owner of Hunsaker Brothers Carnie Kettle Corn, and he says his business has been coming out to the 4th of July Festival for about 10 years now. Hamon says he looks forward to seeing fireworks in the evening, but while the sun is out and the festival is going on, he's happy to provide kettle corn to the Tehachapi community amid the festivities.

"It's the 4th of July, a big celebration for our country," said Hamon, adding that his plans include, "When the show is done, packing up, going home, relaxing, and watching fireworks with my friends."

Costelloe says the festivities will continue Tuesday evening with a Bad Bulls event at the rodeo grounds, and the night will wrap up with a firework show at the Tehachapi Municipal Airport.

"It's kinda what we do every year," said Gunner Jelleschitz. "Happy Fourth of July!"