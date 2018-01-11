Tehachapi City Councilmember Phil Smith to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Kern COG

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Tehachapi City Councilmember Phil Smith has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from Kern Council of Governments.

Smith has been serving the Tehachapi City Council since 1986 and a member of the Kern COG Board of Directors since 1995.

The City of Tehachapi website stated, "Having been elected Mayor or Mayor Pro-Tem seven times during his tenure with the Tehachapi City Council, Smith has helped facilitate several projects that have transformed Tehachapi into a vibrant and enviable community in Kern County. Some of his contributions include the construction of Challenger Drive, which provided a critical second road to the new Tehachapi Hospital project. He’s also helped transform Downtown, breathing new life into projects like the Tehachapi Railroad Depot, BeeKay Theater, Freedom Plaza and Visitor’s Center,"

On the City of Tehachapi website, Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner was quoted, “Congratulations to Councilman Phil Smith on receiving Kern COG’s Lifetime Achievement Award. I have served on Kern COG with Councilman Smith for many years and appreciate his strong advocacy for important transportation projects throughout Kern County."

Smith will be presented the award on Thursday, March 1 in Bakersfield.