Tehachapi Del Taco closed due to multiple health code violations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Del Taco in Tehachapi on Tucker Road has been shut down due to multiple violations that included a sewage overflow in the drive thru and front of the facility.

Health officials say that employees mentioned this was a continuing issue and that a plumber was contacted but "didn't come out."

There were also no food handlers or managers certifications on the property when officials went to check out the store.

Health officials also noticed things like grease build up in the exhaust hood and filters, and debris and food products on the floors around the food preparation area.