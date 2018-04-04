Tehachapi Del Taco closed due to multiple health code violations

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 57°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Del Taco in Tehachapi on Tucker Road has been shut down due to multiple violations that included a sewage overflow in the drive thru and front of the facility.
Health officials say that employees mentioned this was a continuing issue and that a plumber was contacted but "didn't come out."
There were also no food handlers or managers certifications on the property when officials went to check out the store.
Health officials also noticed things like grease build up in the exhaust hood and filters, and debris and food products on the floors around the food preparation area.
The Del Taco in Tehachapi on Tucker Road has been shut down due to multiple violations that included a sewage overflow in the drive thru and…
Valley Children's Healthcare was named Workplace of the Year for 2018 by The Advisory Board Company for the second year in a row.
The homeless situation in Kern County continues to be an issue and it appears there are more people on the street this year compared to last year.
There are many events going on around town this Saturday one of which is the CASA Superhero Run at the Park at Riverwalk.