Tehachapi High School robotics team moving on to the first World Championships in Houston

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A group of students from Tehachapi High School known as the Cyber Penguins have won a competition in Las Vegas and are gearing up for the world stage in the lone star state.
With this victory under their belt, the Cyber Penguins are now moving on to the first World Championships in Houston, Texas.
The team and their robot will compete with hundreds of teams in a multi-day engineering extravaganza.
In addition to the competition, students will meet representatives from colleges and employers, also getting a behind the scenes look.
