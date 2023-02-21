Tehachapi issues winter storm warning through Saturday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Heavy snow, dangerous winds, possible blizzard conditions, and some of the coldest temperatures of the season Could be hitting the nation this week.

Parts of California could pick up as much as 2-to-3 inches of rain and up to 3 feet of snow through Wednesday which could lead to travel headaches. Snow and rain are already falling along the Pacific Northwest and are expected to hit Kern County sooner than later.

And because of this, the City of Tehachapi is expected to be on a winter storm warning beginning Tuesday. According to a release from the city heavy snow and high winds are possible.

Some of the areas expected to be affected include the Kern River Valley, Tehachapi, the Grapevine, and Frazier Mountain communities.

The alert is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. Tuesday night through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Travel is expected to be extremely difficult during this time.