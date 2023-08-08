Tehachapi non-profit receives $150,000 grant to boost healthy meals for children

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — As part of an agreement to develop the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Meals Incentives Program, the national non-profit Action for Healthy Kids announced that it's awarding nearly $30 million in sub-grants to 264 school districts across the nation.

This includes $150,000 for the Farmworkers Institute of Leadership and Education in Tehachapi.

The funds will support them in improving the nutritional quality of their meals and modernizing their operations such as innovative staff training programs kitchen updates and renovations and re-designing food preparation and service spaces.