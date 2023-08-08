Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tehachapi non-profit receives $150,000 grant to boost healthy meals for children

The funds will support them in improving the nutritional quality of their meals and modernizing their operations.
lunch trays for kids
23ABC
lunch trays for kids
Posted at 5:01 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 20:01:17-04

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — As part of an agreement to develop the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Healthy Meals Incentives Program, the national non-profit Action for Healthy Kids announced that it's awarding nearly $30 million in sub-grants to 264 school districts across the nation.

This includes $150,000 for the Farmworkers Institute of Leadership and Education in Tehachapi.

The funds will support them in improving the nutritional quality of their meals and modernizing their operations such as innovative staff training programs kitchen updates and renovations and re-designing food preparation and service spaces.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mulan Ticket Sweepstakes

Win Tickets to see Mulan