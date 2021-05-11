Tehachapi planning for July 4 celebration

TEHACHAPI, Calif. — The City of Tehachapi has announced the return of the All-American 4th of July Festival on July 4, resuming the festivities after cancelation in 2020.

The festival will feature some changes in including a limitation to just one venue at Philip Marx Central Park, and an entertainment lineup that shifts focus to local independent music artists playing on the stage at Central Park from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will kick off with the All-American 5K hosted by the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District with a rolling start time between 7 and 9 a.m. Runners and the public are then invited to the Ed Grimes Memorial Pancake Breakfast benefitting the Tehachapi High School Warrior Football program in conjunction with the Tehachapi Warrior Booster Club from 7 to 11 a.m.

The American Legion will once again host the Wall of Valor honoring local servicemen and women while the City of Tehachapi will conduct a flag-raising ceremony and National Anthem at noon.

Food vendors will be available at the park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club hosting the beer garden as part of their annual fundraising efforts. The Tehachapi Valley Arts Association is returning to operation as well by hosting a craft fair at Central Park throughout the day showcasing local artisans and unique items for sale.

The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association brings back the ‘Bad Bulls’ bull riding event at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center beginning at 5 p.m.

The evening will culminate with a fireworks spectacular originating from the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport at 9 p.m.