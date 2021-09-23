Tehachapi recognized by Shannon Grove for its blood drive efforts

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The city of Tehachapi is being recognized for its efforts to collect blood during the pandemic.

According to the city, 42 people donated during the most recent drive.

That brings the total number of donors over the past 18 months to 850 people.

California State Senator Shannon Grove posted a message on Facebook thanking organizers and donors for their efforts.

"Your decision to step up in a time of need has transformed countless of lives and changed the outcomes for many families," said Grove.

The next blood drive in Tehachapi is Nov. 16th at West Park on D Street.