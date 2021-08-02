Tehachapi sees more tourism than before the start of the pandemic

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Tourism in the City of Tehachapi is now greater than it was before the start of the pandemic.

Data shared with the city from a third party compared the foot traffic in Tehachapi to tourist attractions in the city from now to 2019. The data shows a 115 percent increase in tourism.

City officials say hotel occupancy has also had an increase of 108 percent since the summer of 2019.

Tehachapi says more events are planned in the future and they expect the increased tourism to continue.