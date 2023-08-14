Tehachapi to hold 'coffee with the mayor' event on Thursday

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Residents of Tehachapi looking for a little one-on-one time with Mayor Michael Davies will have that chance on August 17.

The "Coffee with the Mayor" event will take place at the Kamenz Kafe from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“If you have questions about something occurring in the city of Tehachapi, this is a great place to get answers,” said Key Budge event coordinator for the city of Tehachapi.

According to Budge, "the Coffee with the Mayor gathering was designed to create a comfortable setting for the community to engage with its local government, meet the mayor, councilmembers, and city staff."

Kamenz Kafe is located at 120 S. Mill St.