BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Temporary closures are planned for the Manor Street Bridge on Friday, August 13.

Starting at 10 a.m., the southbound lanes of traffic on the bridge will be closed for approximately one hour. After the southbound lanes have re-opened, the northbound lanes will then be closed for approximately one hour.

During the closures, detour routes will be in place:

· At Roberts Lane for southbound traffic;

· At Union Avenue for northbound traffic.

The road work should be done the day of. You should expect traffic delays because of the lane closures. Drivers are asked to use caution and plan for extra travel time if driving through the area, or to use alternate routes.

This work is part of the rehabilitation of the bridge over the Kern River that started on May 11, 2020.

Please Note: Construction work may be postponed and rescheduled without notice due to inclement weather or other unforeseen conditions.

For more information, please contact Roy Campos, Public Works Construction Superintendent, at (661) 326-3049.