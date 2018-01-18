Terrace Garden Mobile Homes manager under investigation for embezzlement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the assistant manager of Terrace Garden Mobile Homes for allegedly embezzling money.

According to KCSO, Jonathan Stephens was receiving payments from perspective and active tenants of the mobile park and depositing it into his personal accounts at JP Morgan Chase Bank.

The exact amount is still undetermined.

Another employee Eric Graboff reported the issue when it was believed that tenants weren't paying their rent. He discovered rent was being paid and looked into it further.

Stephens had a warrant for a theft incident at Mission Real Estate and a warrant out of LA County for embezzlement.

It was also found that Stephens rented out one of his properties at the park and collected payments. The mobile home park is located on Kern Canyon Road in Bakersfield.