Texas Roadhouse at Valley Plaza Mall set for grand opening on April 9th

Jessica Harrington
7:12 PM, Mar 20, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Texas Roadhouse located right next to the Valley Plaza Mall has officially announced its grand opening. 

A sign posted on the new building states the grand opening will be April 9th. 

According to the company's website, the restaurant is a "family-friendly steakhouse chain with a big menu, laid-back feel & free buckets of peanuts."

Blaze Pizza which is located next door opened in January. 

Texas Roadhouse is located at 3203 Ming Avenue. 

 

 

