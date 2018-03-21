Texas Roadhouse at Valley Plaza Mall set for grand opening on April 9th

Light Rain
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Texas Roadhouse located right next to the Valley Plaza Mall has officially announced its grand opening.
A sign posted on the new building states the grand opening will be April 9th.
According to the company's website, the restaurant is a "family-friendly steakhouse chain with a big menu, laid-back feel & free buckets of peanuts."
Blaze Pizza which is located next door opened in January.
Texas Roadhouse is located at 3203 Ming Avenue.
