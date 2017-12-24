The 15th annual Holiday 5k Toy Run collected nearly 3,000 toys

11:04 AM, Dec 24, 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The 15th annual Holiday 5k Toy Run collected nearly 3,000 toys on Christmas Eve.

Hundreds gathered at the Marketplace in Southwest Bakersfield to run for a good cause. To participate, each runner had to bring an unwrapped toy.

All of the items donated will go toward the Bakersfield Homeless Center. 

