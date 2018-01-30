Motor City Bakersfield Open golf tournament kicking off at the Bakersfield Country Club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Golden State Tour, the country’s longest running developmental golf tour, will kickoff its 36th season with the Motor City Bakersfield Open golf tournament from Wednesday, January 31 to Friday, February 2 at the Bakersfield Country Club in Bakersfield.

The 54-hole event kicks off with a Pro-Am on Tuesday, January 30 and will feature 72 professional golfers from across California and other areas on the West Coast playing for an expected purse of $40,000.

The first round begins on Wednesday, January 31 and tee times begin at 9 a.m. and 8 a.m. for the final round on Friday.

Bakersfield residents playing are Manav Shah, Neil Bautista, Daren Nunn, Joseph Choi, and John Balfanz.